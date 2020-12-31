Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO has started releasing the stable version of MIUI 12 in India, users reported on Twitter. The update is said to bring a host of MIUI 12 features, including optimized system stability, reduced system lag, reworked system-wide animations, ultra-battery saver mode, and auto-adjustment of screen brightness. It also bumps the Android security patch to December 2020.

Details about the update

The firmware comes with version number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJRINXM and a download size of 504MB. Users in India can also manually check for the update via Settings > System update.

Design and display Here's recalling the POCO M2

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO M2 features a plastic body, with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is offered in three color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 sports a quad rear camera system comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood