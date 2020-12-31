Last updated on Dec 31, 2020, 12:59 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO has started releasing the stable version of MIUI 12 in India, users reported on Twitter.
The update is said to bring a host of MIUI 12 features, including optimized system stability, reduced system lag, reworked system-wide animations, ultra-battery saver mode, and auto-adjustment of screen brightness.
It also bumps the Android security patch to December 2020.
The firmware comes with version number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJRINXM and a download size of 504MB. Users in India can also manually check for the update via Settings > System update.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO M2 features a plastic body, with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is offered in three color options.
The POCO M2 sports a quad rear camera system comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The POCO M2 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The device offers support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
