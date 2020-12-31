Motorola is expected to launch its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Nio sometime in the first quarter of 2021. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench (version 5.2.5), revealing some of its key specifications. According to the listing, the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and boot Android 11 out-of-the-box. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is applied to achieve single-core results as well. Notably, the faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What scores did Motorola Nio receive?

The Motorola Nio appeared on Geekbench (version 5.2.5) with model number XT2125-4. The listing, which was uploaded on December 29, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 958 and a multi-core score of 2,969.

Design and display Motorola Nio: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Motorola Nio will feature a dual punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 105Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Nio is likely to have a triple rear camera system that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Nio will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will boot on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?