OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 update for the OnePlus 8T. As per the changelog, the new firmware optimizes full-screen gestures, improves fingerprint unlock, adds keyboard height adjustment feature, enhances Nightscape photography, and bumps the Android security patch to November 2020. For Indian users, the update also adds a OnePlus Store app for buying products and availing members-only benefits.

Everything to know about the update

The update carries build number OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA in India, OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05BA in Europe, and OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05AA in North America. It has a download size of 541MB. The firmware is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8T features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T bears a quad rear camera system that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood