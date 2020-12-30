Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the Y20A model in India at Rs. 11,490. It will go on sale starting January 2 via Vivo's e-store, select e-commerce websites, and authorized retail stores. As for the key highlights, the Y20A comes with a Snapdragon 439 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y20A: At a glance

The Vivo Y20A features a waterdrop notch with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a triple camera system. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Nebula Blue and Dawn White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y20A sports a triple rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y20A draws power from a Snapdragon 439 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability