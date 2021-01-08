Samsung has reduced the prices of the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 models in India by Rs. 2,000. The price-cut is permanent in nature and is reflecting on the company's official website as well as Amazon. As for the highlights, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 come with punch-hole screens, quad rear cameras, and mid-tier hardware. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51

Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, they house a quad camera unit. The former bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen while the latter packs a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The handsets are offered in four color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A71 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. The Galaxy A51 also gets a similar camera arrangement but with a 48MP (f/2.0) primary lens. On the front, the handsets have a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy A71 draws power from a Snapdragon 730 chipset while the Galaxy A51 is fueled by an Exynos 9611 processor. The former packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support while the latter has a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The devices come loaded with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and boot Android 10-based One UI 2.5.

Information What are the revised prices?