Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the support page of the handset with model number SM-A326B/DS has gone live (via MySmartPrice), hinting at its imminent launch. As for the key highlights, the Galaxy A32 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a waterdrop notch. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to feature a glossy plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A32 5G is tipped to sport a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh or bigger battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?