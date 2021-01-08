Last updated on Jan 08, 2021, 11:14 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy A32 5G smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the support page of the handset with model number SM-A326B/DS has gone live (via MySmartPrice), hinting at its imminent launch.
As for the key highlights, the Galaxy A32 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a waterdrop notch.
Here's our roundup.
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to feature a glossy plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 405ppi.
The Galaxy A32 5G is tipped to sport a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh or bigger battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A32 5G will be revealed at the time of launch which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. However, looking at the expected specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.