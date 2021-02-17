With a bunch of leaks coming in for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, its launch seems just round the corner. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on Google Play Console, confirming some of the previously tipped specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, Android 11 support, a Full-HD+ display, and 6GB of RAM.

Design and Display It will offer an IP67-rated build quality

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature an aluminium-plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an IP67-rated build quality. On the rear, it will house a quad camera module. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information The phone will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will sport a quad rear camera arrangement including a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth shooter. Up front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be backed by a Snapdragon 750G processor

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will draw power from the Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Expected pricing