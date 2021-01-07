Last updated on Jan 07, 2021, 07:37 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is working to introduce its upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A52 5G soon. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted (by MySmartPrice) on the 3C certification site with the model number SM-A5260.
As per the listing, it will support 15W fast-charging. Meanwhile, previous reports have revealed that it will sport a 6.5-inch display, and 64MP quad rear cameras.
As per previously leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a punch-hole design, noticeable bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a quad camera arrangement.
It will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Further, the handset will measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
It should also offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The official launch and pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G have not been revealed yet. However, looking at the specifications and features, the handset will be priced at around Rs. 25,000.
