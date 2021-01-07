Samsung is working to introduce its upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A52 5G soon. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted (by MySmartPrice) on the 3C certification site with the model number SM-A5260. As per the listing, it will support 15W fast-charging. Meanwhile, previous reports have revealed that it will sport a 6.5-inch display, and 64MP quad rear cameras.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: At a glance

As per previously leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a punch-hole design, noticeable bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a quad camera arrangement. It will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the handset will measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?