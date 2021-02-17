OPPO is gearing up to launch its flagship Find X3 Pro and Find X3 handsets soon. In the latest development, the vanilla model has been spotted on AnTuTu and AIDA64 benchmarks, revealing its key specifications. Fresh details have confirmed that the Find X3 will come with a Snapdragon 870 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

At a glance OPPO Find X3: Design and display

The OPPO Find X3 will feature a punch-hole cut-out design with slim bezels and slightly curved edges. On the rear, it is expected to house a triple camera setup. The smartphone will reportedly bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information Oppo Find X3 may sport a 32MP front camera

The Find X3 is likely to offer a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, and another 12.6MP sensor. Up front, it may pack a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals OPPO Find X3 to feature a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The OPPO Find X3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and may pack a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find X3: Pricing and availability