Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy A52 smartphone soon in India. And, in the latest update, the production of the phone has reportedly been commenced at the company's Noida facility. The report further stated that the Galaxy A52's 5G variant will also come to India. It is tipped to feature an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and quad rear cameras.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a punch-hole design, noticeable bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera arrangement. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions wise, it will measure 159.9x75.1x8.4mm.

For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G should sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it will get a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and should pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

How much will it cost?