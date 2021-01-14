Samsung has launched the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra models as its latest flagship smartphones. They feature a brand-new camera design, top-of-the-line hardware, adaptive screen refresh rate, and come in attractive color options. Alongside these handsets, the company has also announced new Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds that rival Apple's AirPods Pro, and a Galaxy SmartTag location tracker. Here are more details.

At a glance Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra

The S21, S21+, S21 Ultra share a new design language with a punch-hole design and a 'Contour Cut' camera housing that tapers and merges into the metal frame. The vanilla S21 and Plus models have a flat 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (48-120Hz), and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information S21 Ultra has a QHD+ curved AMOLED screen

The S21 Ultra features a slightly curved 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 10-120Hz and S Pen support, which lets you draw, take notes, edit photos, and more. The S Pen is sold separately or with a compatible case.

Flagship optics What's the camera like on the S21 and S21+?

The S21 and S21+ offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, 12MP (f/2.2, 120-degree FoV) ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP (f/2.0, OIS) telephoto lens with 30x Space Zoom, including 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom. For selfies, the handsets sport a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. In terms of video recording, the rear camera can shoot at 8K resolution.

Ultra-grade S21 Ultra offers a state-of-the-art camera arrangement

The S21 Ultra headlines a quad rear camera unit, including a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS, 3x zoom) telephoto lens, a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS, 10x zoom) periscope camera, a 12MP (f/2.2, 120-degree FoV) ultra-wide lens, and a laser autofocus unit. It also offers 8K video recording and 100x Space Zoom. For selfies, it packs a 40MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra: Under the hood

The S21 trio is powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra house 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with support for fast wired and wireless charging. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6E (Ultra model only), Bluetooth, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

New earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Priced at $199 (Rs. 14,500)

The Galaxy Buds Pro features an in-ear design, packing 11mm bass drivers and 6.5mm tweeters. It offers active noise cancellation, improved call quality, IPX7 water-resistance, multiple device connectivity with auto switching, Dolby-powered spatial audio with head tracking, and ambient mode. The earbuds offer up to 8-hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 28-hours with the carry-cum-charging case.

Information Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: Priced at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,200)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-based location tracker that you can attach to non-connected products like keys or bags or something as dear as your pet. An Ultra Wideband (UWB) version, called Tag+, will arrive later this year.

Pocket-pinch Pricing and availability