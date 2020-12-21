Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 12:15 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Samsung's Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra 5G smartphones, locked onto telecom operator Sprint's network, have started receiving the stable version of the Android 11-based One UI 3.0.
The update brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with a host of One UI 3.0 customizations, including a revamped notifications panel and upgraded privacy controls.
Here's our roundup.
The firmware for the Note20 and Ultra models carry version numbers N981USQU1CTL2 and N986USQU1CTL2, respectively. It is being rolled out over-the-air. However, to manually check for the update, you can go to Settings > Software update.
The Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G feature a punch-hole design with the IP68-rated build quality and narrow bezels.
The standard model sports a 60Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display while the Ultra variant has a 120Hz 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) screen.
Both the devices also offer a built-in S Pen and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary camera, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor.
The Note20 Ultra 5G model sports a similar setup, but with a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto camera.
Both the smartphones come with a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper at the front.
Both Note20 and Note20 Ultra are powered by an Exynos 990 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of RAM, respectively. The devices also come with up to 512GB of internal storage.
The standard model houses a 4,300mAh battery while the Ultra variant gets a bigger 4,500mAh battery. They also offer support for the latest connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.
