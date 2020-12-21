Samsung's Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra 5G smartphones, locked onto telecom operator Sprint's network, have started receiving the stable version of the Android 11-based One UI 3.0. The update brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with a host of One UI 3.0 customizations, including a revamped notifications panel and upgraded privacy controls. Here's our roundup.

A detailed look at the update

The firmware for the Note20 and Ultra models carry version numbers N981USQU1CTL2 and N986USQU1CTL2, respectively. It is being rolled out over-the-air. However, to manually check for the update, you can go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G series: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G feature a punch-hole design with the IP68-rated build quality and narrow bezels. The standard model sports a 60Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display while the Ultra variant has a 120Hz 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) screen. Both the devices also offer a built-in S Pen and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary camera, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Note20 Ultra 5G model sports a similar setup, but with a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto camera. Both the smartphones come with a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper at the front.

Internals Under the hood