20 Dec 2020
Vivo V20 (2021) smartphone spotted on Geekbench, key specifications revealed
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Science
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch a new version of its V20 smartphone next year.
In the latest development, the handset was spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 675 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. It should also have a triple camera setup akin to the current-generation model.
Here's our roundup.
Technicality
What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances.
While evaluating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is replicated when it comes to single-core results.
The faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.
Information
How much did Vivo V20 (2021) score on Geekbench?
The Vivo V20 (2021) appeared on Geekbench with model number V2040. The listing, which was uploaded on December 19, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 553 and a multi-core score of 1,765.
Design and display
Vivo V20 (2021): At a glance
The Vivo V20 (2021) should have an edge-to-edge to screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there should be a triple camera setup.
The handset should sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
Details about the camera setup of the Vivo V20 (2021) are unknown. However, the current-generation model has three rear cameras comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. It also has a 44MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Vivo V20 (2021) will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The device will run on Android 11 and should pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the pricing?
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Vivo V20 (2021) in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, going by the pricing of the current-generation model, it should cost around Rs. 28,000.