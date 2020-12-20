Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for its Galaxy S20 FE model. It is currently seeding in Russia but a wider release is expected to happen in the coming weeks. The firmware brings all the new features of Android 11 along with a bunch of One UI 3.0 customizations, a refreshed UI, and December 2020 Android security patch.

Details about the update

The update carries version number G780FXXU1BTL1. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >Software Update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20 FE has a metal-plastic construction with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner. The handset is offered in five color options of Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S20 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood