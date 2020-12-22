Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Switzerland. It has reportedly been released earlier than scheduled in the company's Android 11 roadmap. The update brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with a host of One UI 3.0 customizations, and the December 2020 Android security patch.

The update carries version number F707BXXU1CTL6. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. Users in Switzerland can manually check the update by visiting Settings >Software Update.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G features an aluminium frame and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2636 pixels) foldable Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with HDR10+ support on the inside and a 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED screen on the outside. Further, it is offered in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze color options.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. There is a single 10MP (f/2.4) snapper for selfies and video calling.

