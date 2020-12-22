Last updated on Dec 22, 2020, 02:51 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Switzerland. It has reportedly been released earlier than scheduled in the company's Android 11 roadmap.
The update brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with a host of One UI 3.0 customizations, and the December 2020 Android security patch.
The update carries version number F707BXXU1CTL6. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. Users in Switzerland can manually check the update by visiting Settings >Software Update.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G features an aluminium frame and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
It packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2636 pixels) foldable Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with HDR10+ support on the inside and a 1.1-inch (112x300 pixels) Super AMOLED screen on the outside.
Further, it is offered in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze color options.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. There is a single 10MP (f/2.4) snapper for selfies and video calling.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and wireless charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.