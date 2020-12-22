Last updated on Dec 22, 2020, 12:05 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
World's first smartphone with an under-display camera, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is now up for purchase in the global market.
It comes with a price-tag of $449 (roughly Rs. 33,200) and complimentary ZTE TWS LiveBuds. To recall, the phone was first unveiled in September.
As for the highlights, it houses a Snapdragon 765G chipset and quad rear cameras.
The ZTE Axon 20 5G features a metal-glass body with an edge-to-edge design that has been achieved by placing the selfie camera in the display. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The ZTE Axon 20 5G has a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) in-display selfie shooter.
The ZTE Axon 20 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G network, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The ZTE Axon 20 5G costs $449 (approximately Rs. 33,200) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The company is also offering free ZTE TWS LiveBuds along with the handset.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.