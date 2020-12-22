World's first smartphone with an under-display camera, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is now up for purchase in the global market.

It comes with a price-tag of $449 (roughly Rs. 33,200) and complimentary ZTE TWS LiveBuds. To recall, the phone was first unveiled in September.

As for the highlights, it houses a Snapdragon 765G chipset and quad rear cameras.