Last updated on Dec 22, 2020, 05:51 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung is expected to unveil its affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A32 5G in early-2021.
In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared live images of the handset, which reveal the quad rear cameras, connectivity ports, and a 4G LTE branding that suggests the arrival of a 4G variant for Indian customers.
The images reiterate the rear panel previously seen in the CAD-based renders.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, a glossy plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 268ppi.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies, it will have a single front-facing camera whose specifications are unclear.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to draw power from an entry-level 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A32 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in early-2021. Meanwhile, looking at the expected specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.