Samsung is expected to unveil its affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A32 5G in early-2021. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared live images of the handset, which reveal the quad rear cameras, connectivity ports, and a 4G LTE branding that suggests the arrival of a 4G variant for Indian customers. The images reiterate the rear panel previously seen in the CAD-based renders.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, a glossy plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 268ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies, it will have a single front-facing camera whose specifications are unclear.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is expected to draw power from an entry-level 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?