OPPO is expected to launch the flagship Find X3 smartphone early this year. In the latest news, the global variant of the phone has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing the key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 888 (codenamed 'lahaina') chipset, 12GB of RAM, and boot Android 11 out-of-the-box. Here are more details.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a CPU benchmarking platform that grades processors based on their single-core or multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously to generate an aggregate result. The same process is applied to achieve single-core results as well. The faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What score did OPPO Find X3 receive?

The OPPO Find X3 appeared on Geekbench with model number CPH2173. The listing, which was uploaded on January 5, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 1,134 and a multi-core score of 3,660.

Design and display OPPO Find X3: At a glance

The OPPO Find X3 will feature a punch-hole design with curved screen edges, an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication, and an IP54 rating. On the rear, it will house a quad camera arrangement. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X3 is expected to sport a quad rear camera module including a 50MP primary sensor, an unknown ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 3MP macro sensor. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X3 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?