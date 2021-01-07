Samsung has launched its latest budget offering, the Galaxy M02s, in India. It comes with a price-tag of Rs. 8,999 and will be available via Amazon. However, the sale date has not been revealed yet. As for the key highlights, the handset offers a waterdrop notch, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 450 chipset, and an HD+ display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M02s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M02s features a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera arrangement. The handset, however, lacks a fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT screen that has an aspect ratio of 19:9. Further, it is available in Red, Black, and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M02s houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M02s draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?