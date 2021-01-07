As a slightly toned-down version of its flagship Mi 11, Xiaomi is working to introduce a new Mi 11 Lite model. A Vietnamese YouTuber has released a video, revealing the design and key specifications of the phone. The tipster has also claimed that Mi 11 Lite will be launched sometime in March at a price-tag of around VND 75,00,000 (roughly Rs. 23,600).

Design and display Mi 11 Lite: At a glance

As per the renders revealed in the video, the Mi 11 Lite will feature a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 120Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be offered in Blue and Black colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 Lite will sport a triple rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 Lite will draw power from a Snapdragon 732G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,250mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?