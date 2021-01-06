Any fanatic gamer would want to have a PlayStation 5 now. But only one person in this entire world will have the chance to buy this one-time product of PlayStation 5 that is literally the definition of luxury gaming experience. Behold the Golden Rock, the PlayStation 5 gaming console, which is made by using 20 kilograms of gold and crocodile leather. Now that's one-of-a-kind!

Brand talk The console is made by Caviar, creator of gold iPhones

Caviar, which creates high-end luxury products like gold iPhones, has issued a statement about the reason behind the name. "The case of this exclusive gadget is made in the original jewellery technique, which adds volume and texture to the model. The inspiration for the designers was the unique geometry of the gold ore. That is why the console was named Golden Rock," they maintained.

Specifics Only one person can buy it, price would be mind-boggling

This means that the console will have jagged texture akin to that of gold ore, boosting excitement for THE sole lucky buyer. Notably, the Russian company is developing only one unit with the aforementioned features. Its price would be mind boggling, because this console uses 20kg of 18K gold, and one kilogram of 18K gold is valued at Rs. 34 lakh as of now.

Details Eight sheets of gold have been used for Golden Rock

The brand has not quoted a price for the same. Instead, it has asked people to share their contact information to cite eligibility for buying it, indicating that its price would be beyond the finances of most of us. Calling the Golden Rock "a real masterpiece of jewellery," the company's website states that eight sheets of gold have been used to create this model.

Market PS5 in short supply abroad, February release for India