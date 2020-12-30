Xiaomi is expected to launch its budget-friendly Redmi 9T model in Thailand soon. In the latest development, the handset has been certified by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), hinting at its imminent launch. According to the reports, the device will arrive as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G that was introduced in China last month. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9T: At a glance

As a rebadged model of Redmi Note 9 4G, the Redmi 9T will offer a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it may pack a quad camera unit. The handset is expected to bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9T is likely to house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will feature an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9T is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?