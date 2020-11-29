Xiaomi is working on launching its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9T. In the latest development, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared information found through the FCC certification site, revealing key details of the handset. According to the report, it will be the rebranded version of China's Redmi Note 9 4G, but it will come with a quad rear camera unit. Here's more.

Design and display Redmi 9T: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Redmi 9T will feature a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera module. The device will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9T will have a quad camera setup that comprises a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will house an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9T will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In the terms of connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?