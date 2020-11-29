OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update for its flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in India. As per the changelog, the new firmware optimizes system power consumption, the split-screen app experience, and increases battery life. It also fixes the problem with expanded screenshots, horizon light not activating normally, and an issue with Google Play not installing apps.

Details about the update

The update carries build number 11.0.2.2.IN21DA for the OnePlus 8 and version number 11.0.2.2.IN11DA for the OnePlus 8 Pro. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. The standard model sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro version has a 120Hz 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen. Both the handsets come with an integrated fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 bears a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Meanwhile, the 8 Pro offers a quad rear camera system including a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and another 5MP color filter sensor. On the front, both the handsets house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood