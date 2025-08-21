Bollywood out of touch with the masses, says Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol 's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) was one of the biggest hits in Bollywood. However, the industry was initially skeptical about its success and even dismissed its songs. In an interview with Zoom, Deol revealed that he was also unsure about the film when it was first narrated to him, but changed his mind after hearing the story.

Film's appeal Deol wasn't keen on doing 'Gadar' Deol recalled, "When I did this film too, I was in Ooty when I was shooting for some other film, and (director, Anil Sharma) ji had come over there to narrate to me this subject." "At that time, I was not so keen on doing a film because I had not seen his other films. But when he narrated to me the subject, I just fell in love with it."

Film's authenticity Importance of authenticity in 'Gadar' Deol stressed the importance of authenticity in Gadar. He said, "My only thing was that it had to look like that period. Because if that period is not shown, then the story won't feel real." "Working (on it) was a great experience throughout the film. I enjoy all my films, whichever one I do because there are so many memories attached to them."