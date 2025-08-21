Zampa set to join Warne in elite ODI list: Stats 

Australia are set to take on South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, on August 22. Veteran leg-spinner Adam Zampa will have a chance to join an elite list in the game. With a solitary wicket, Zampa will become the fourth Aussie spinner to complete 50 scalps in home ODIs. Here are his stats.

Elite list Zampa to join these names Having played 30 home ODIs as per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has scalped 49 wickets at an average of 28.06 (ER: 5.34). This includes three four-fers and a fifer. Shane Warne (136), Peter Taylor (77), and Brad Hogg (57) are the only Aussie spinners with 50-plus wickets on home soil to date. Among overseas bowlers, only SL great Muttiah Muralitharan (58) boasts 50-plus wickets Down Under.

Information Zampa only behind Warne in this regard While Zampa owns four ODI hauls of four wickets or more in Australia, only Warne is ahead of him in this regard (6). Glenn Maxwell (3) is the only other spinner with more than two four-plus wicket hauls in Australia (ODIs).