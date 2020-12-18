Samsung will launch its flagship S21 series of smartphones on January 14. In the latest development, reliable tipster Evan Blass has leaked the official press renders of the S21 Ultra model, confirming some of its design details. As per the images, the handset will feature a slightly curved screen, a new rear camera design, and will be available in two color options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels, metal-glass construction, slightly curved edges, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it will house a penta camera module. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3220 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport a penta rear camera unit comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 10MP (10x zoom) periscope lens, and a laser autofocus unit. For selfies, it will pack a 40MP camera.

The India-specific Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will draw power from an Exynos 2100 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

