If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 7,000 on the flagship Realme X50 Pro (12GB/256GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with Federal Bank Debit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Realme X50 Pro (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 40,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,999). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through Federal Bank Debit Cards. In addition, you can exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,500 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 24,999.

Design and display Realme X50 Pro: At a glance

The Realme X50 Pro features a metal-glass body with a pill-shaped notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Moss Green and Rust Red colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X50 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a dual lens setup, including a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood