Last updated on Nov 23, 2020, 03:35 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 7,000 on the flagship Realme X50 Pro (12GB/256GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with Federal Bank Debit Cards.
The Realme X50 Pro (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 40,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,999). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through Federal Bank Debit Cards.
In addition, you can exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,500 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 24,999.
The Realme X50 Pro features a metal-glass body with a pill-shaped notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Moss Green and Rust Red colors.
The Realme X50 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
For selfies and video calling, it offers a dual lens setup, including a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera.
The Realme X50 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
