If you are planning to own a budget-friendly smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro (6GB/64GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro (6GB/64GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999). You can avail a 5% unlimited cashback by making payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,999, depending on the model.

Design and display Realme Narzo 20 Pro: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro offers a punch-hole design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Further, it is offered in White Knight and Black Ninja color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood