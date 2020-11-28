Last updated on Nov 28, 2020, 06:46 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a budget-friendly smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro (6GB/64GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro (6GB/64GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999). You can avail a 5% unlimited cashback by making payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,999, depending on the model.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro offers a punch-hole design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Further, it is offered in White Knight and Black Ninja color options.
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
As for connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.