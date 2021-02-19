OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models sometime around March. In the latest development, the vanilla model has been spotted on the AIDA64 benchmark by TechDroider, revealing its key specifications and features. As per the leak, the OnePlus 9 will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, and a Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus 9 will offer support for a 120Hz refresh rate

The OnePlus 9 will feature a punch-hole cut-out display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the glass panel will house a rectangular-shaped triple camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate - similar to the OnePlus 8T.

Cameras The handset will pack a 48MP triple rear camera

As per the leak, the OnePlus 9 will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor, which translates to a 48MP unit if you consider 4-in-1 pixel binning. The details of the other two sensors are unconfirmed but previous reports have suggested a 48MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto camera. Up front, a 16MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OnePlus 9 will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

