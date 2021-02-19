-
Like S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro to sport LTPO displayLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 12:01 pm
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest high-end smartphone, the OnePlus 9 Pro, sometime in March. In the latest development, tipster Max Jambor has claimed that the handset will have an LTPO display - similar to Samsung S21 Ultra.
LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays are more power-efficient than LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) panels and can have a dynamic refresh rate without additional hardware.
Design and display
One Plus 9 Pro will offer QHD+ screen resolution
The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved edges. On the rear, the glass body will pack a quad camera setup.
The handset should bear a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
It will also have an in-screen fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
Information
The handset will pack a Hasselblad-engineered camera
The OnePlus 9 Pro will be equipped with a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup comprising two large sensors and two small lenses, details of which are not known as of now. Up front, a single selfie snapper is expected.
Internals
It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset
The OnePlus 9 Pro will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, likely to be combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It should boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 45W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
OnePlus 9 Pro: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the OnePlus 9 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen sometime in March. However, going by the rumored specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 55,000.