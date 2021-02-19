OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest high-end smartphone, the OnePlus 9 Pro, sometime in March. In the latest development, tipster Max Jambor has claimed that the handset will have an LTPO display - similar to Samsung S21 Ultra. LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays are more power-efficient than LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) panels and can have a dynamic refresh rate without additional hardware.

Design and display One Plus 9 Pro will offer QHD+ screen resolution

The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved edges. On the rear, the glass body will pack a quad camera setup. The handset should bear a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have an in-screen fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Information The handset will pack a Hasselblad-engineered camera

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be equipped with a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup comprising two large sensors and two small lenses, details of which are not known as of now. Up front, a single selfie snapper is expected.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, likely to be combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It should boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 45W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9 Pro: Pricing and availability