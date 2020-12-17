If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the Realme X3 SuperZoom (8GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an extra 10% discount (up to Rs. 1,250) with SBI Credit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Realme X3 SuperZoom (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 23,999 (MRP: Rs. 29,999). You can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 by making payment through SBI Credit Cards. You can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,200 (depending on the model).

Design and display Realme X3 SuperZoom: At a glance

The Realme X3 SuperZoom offers an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for dual selfie cameras, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera system. The handset has a 120Hz, 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is available in Glacier Blue and Arctic White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a dual-lens setup, including a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood