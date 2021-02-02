Redmi has launched the 9T and Note 9T smartphones in Japan. To recall, the phones were announced globally last month. Priced at ¥19,637 (roughly Rs. 13,700), the Note 9T will be available only via SoftBank and the bookings will commence from February 3. The 9T handset costs ¥15,900 (approximately Rs. 11,000) and it will go on sale starting February 5.

Design and display Redmi 9T and Note 9T: At a glance

The Redmi 9T and Note 9T feature a plastic body with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The former has a waterdrop notch design and a quad rear camera module while the latter gets a punch-hole cut-out and a triple-lens rear camera setup. The duo bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. They are offered in two color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Redmi 9T sports a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The Note 9T has similar cameras but lacks the ultra-wide lens available on the Redmi 9T. Up front, the handsets have an 8MP (f/2.1) and a 13MP (f/2.3) camera, respectively.

Internals Under the hood

In Japan, the Redmi 9T is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Note 9T draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The phones come loaded with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and run on Android 10-based MIUI 12.

