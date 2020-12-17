Infinix has launched its latest pocket-friendly smartphone, the Smart HD 2021, in India. Priced at Rs. 5,999, it will go on sale starting December 24 at 12 pm via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio A20 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a 5,000mAh battery, and a single rear camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Smart HD 2021: At a glance

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, there is a single camera and a physical fingerprint reader. It bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen that offers 500-nits of peak brightness. The handset will be offered in Topaz Blue, Quartz Green, and Obsidian Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 is equipped with an 8MP (f/2.0) camera and a dual-LED flash on the rear side. It also has an Auto Scene detection feature that can detect nine different types of outdoor scenarios. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 draws power from a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery and runs on XOS 6.2, which is based on Android 10 (Go edition). For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?