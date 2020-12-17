Xiaomi has launched its budget-friendly Redmi 9 Power in India. It arrives as a rebadged version of the Redmi 9 4G that was introduced in China last month. As for the highlights, the handset features a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9 Power: At a glance

The Redmi 9 Power has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9 Power has a quad rear camera system that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 Power is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?