Samsung is expected to introduce its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A32 4G, in India soon. In the latest development, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed that the handset will be available in Black, Blue, White, and Lavender color options. In terms of hardware, the A32 4G is likely to be similar to the 5G model that was announced last month.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 4G: At a glance

The Galaxy A32 4G will feature a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The handset will come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be available in four color options of Black, Blue, White, and Lavender.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A32 4G will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it will have a 13MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A32 4G will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability