Samsung has finally launched the much-awaited budget-range 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A32 5G in the European market. Priced at €279 (roughly Rs. 24,800), it will be available for purchase from February 12. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a waterdrop notch, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it will be offered in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it gets a 13MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is powered by an unknown octa-core processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?