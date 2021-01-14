-
Motorola Edge S teased, will offer Snapdragon 8-series chipset
Motorola is gearing up to launch the flagship Edge S smartphone, soon. It is tipped to come with an OLED screen and triple rear cameras.
Separately, Lenovo China's General Manager, Chen Jin has announced on Weibo that the company would launch a new series of Motorola smartphones with a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. Joining the dots, he must be hinting at Edge S series.
Design and display
Motorola Edge S: At a glance
The Motorola Edge S is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, curved screen edges, and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Motorola Edge S will likely sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP lens, along with an 8MP telephoto tertiary sensor and an LED flash. Up front, it will offer a 25MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Motorola Edge S will draw power from a flagship Snapdragon 8-series processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the price?
At present, there is no official information regarding the pricing and availability of the Motorola Edge S. However, with the expected top-of-the-line specifications and features, it should bear a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000.