Motorola is gearing up to launch the flagship Edge S smartphone, soon. It is tipped to come with an OLED screen and triple rear cameras. Separately, Lenovo China's General Manager, Chen Jin has announced on Weibo that the company would launch a new series of Motorola smartphones with a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. Joining the dots, he must be hinting at Edge S series.

Design and display Motorola Edge S: At a glance

The Motorola Edge S is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out, curved screen edges, and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Edge S will likely sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP lens, along with an 8MP telephoto tertiary sensor and an LED flash. Up front, it will offer a 25MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Edge S will draw power from a flagship Snapdragon 8-series processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?