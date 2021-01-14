Last updated on Jan 14, 2021, 12:25 am

Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Chinese tech giant TECNO has launched the Camon 16 Premier handset in India. Priced at Rs. 16,999, it will go on sale in the country starting January 16 at 12 pm via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the phone comes with dual selfie cameras, a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display TECNO Camon 16 Premier: At a glance

The TECNO Camon 16 Premier features a plastic body with a pill-shaped cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.85-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes in a single Glacial Silver color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Camon 16 Premier sports a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) low-light camera. Up front, there is a 48MP (f/2.2)+ 8MP (f/2.2) dual-lens arrangement.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO Camon 16 Premier is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based HIOS 7 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability