As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Infinix Mobile has launched the Zero 8i model in India. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting December 9. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Zero 8i: At a glance

The Infinix Zero 8i has a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a diamond-shaped quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.85-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and an AI lens. For selfies, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Zero 8i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based XOS 7 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type- C port.

Information What about the price?