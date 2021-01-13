CES 2021 saw the release of many products for the health conscious people out there, from brands such as Amazfit and Myx Fitness. Of the many releases so far here are our picks that are too cool to pass up. The list includes a home workout station, the Suunto 7 smartwatch, app-enabled insoles dubbed NURVV Run, and a digital rowing machine from start-up Ergatta.

Step up NURVV Run: Smart insoles for your shoes with app integration

The NURVV Run insoles are aimed at joggers and runners. They slip into your shoes with one goal: to help you run faster and keep you safe. Each insole has 32 sensors with a polling rate of 1,000Hz, or 1,000 times per second. The embedded electronics provide real-time updates on your cadence, step length, and balance—all delivered through the companion app.

Keep walking Amazfit HomeStudio: Peloton Tread alternative from Huami and Studio

Wearables maker Huami teamed up with fitness brand Studio to showcase the device, which integrates a slat-belt treadmill with a smart mirror. The latter houses a 43-inch Full HD screen for streaming workout videos. The Amazfit HomeStudio isn't available yet, but the retail version will ship in two variants: A slat-belt treadmill locked at 12 mph and a foldable one limited to 9 mph.

Pedal power Myx Fitness Star Trac: A stationary bike featuring guided lessons

The Star Trac stationary bike from Myx Fitness, is similar to the popular Peloton bike. It offers guided cycling lessons by monitoring your heart rate. It also offers streamable dance, yoga, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) content. The cycle has a 21.5-inch display and a Polar OH1 heart rate monitor. It's priced at $1,199. The subscription to classes costs an additional $29 a month.

'Watch' your workout Suunto 7: Google offline maps and detailed activity tracking

The Suunto 7 is a watchOS powered, Garmin Fenix alternative that can access offline Google Maps, while packing in regular smartwatch functionality. This includes activity tracking for 70+ sports including running, swimming, and hiking. All this is accessible on the Suunto app, while being compatible with apps such as Strava or Training Peaks. Suunto is accepting pre-orders for $499 and ships on January 31.

Rowers rejoice Ergatta Digital Rower: Competitive rowing practice at home