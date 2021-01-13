-
#CES2021 fitness tech round-up: Workout from homeLast updated on Jan 13, 2021, 08:39 pm
-
CES 2021 saw the release of many products for the health conscious people out there, from brands such as Amazfit and Myx Fitness.
Of the many releases so far here are our picks that are too cool to pass up. The list includes a home workout station, the Suunto 7 smartwatch, app-enabled insoles dubbed NURVV Run, and a digital rowing machine from start-up Ergatta.
-
In this articleNURVV Run: Smart insoles for your shoes with app integration Amazfit HomeStudio: Peloton Tread alternative from Huami and Studio Myx Fitness Star Trac: A stationary bike featuring guided lessons Suunto 7: Google offline maps and detailed activity tracking Ergatta Digital Rower: Competitive rowing practice at home
-
Step up
NURVV Run: Smart insoles for your shoes with app integration
-
The NURVV Run insoles are aimed at joggers and runners. They slip into your shoes with one goal: to help you run faster and keep you safe.
Each insole has 32 sensors with a polling rate of 1,000Hz, or 1,000 times per second. The embedded electronics provide real-time updates on your cadence, step length, and balance—all delivered through the companion app.
-
Keep walking
Amazfit HomeStudio: Peloton Tread alternative from Huami and Studio
-
Wearables maker Huami teamed up with fitness brand Studio to showcase the device, which integrates a slat-belt treadmill with a smart mirror. The latter houses a 43-inch Full HD screen for streaming workout videos.
The Amazfit HomeStudio isn't available yet, but the retail version will ship in two variants: A slat-belt treadmill locked at 12 mph and a foldable one limited to 9 mph.
-
Pedal power
Myx Fitness Star Trac: A stationary bike featuring guided lessons
-
The Star Trac stationary bike from Myx Fitness, is similar to the popular Peloton bike. It offers guided cycling lessons by monitoring your heart rate. It also offers streamable dance, yoga, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) content.
The cycle has a 21.5-inch display and a Polar OH1 heart rate monitor. It's priced at $1,199. The subscription to classes costs an additional $29 a month.
-
'Watch' your workout
Suunto 7: Google offline maps and detailed activity tracking
-
The Suunto 7 is a watchOS powered, Garmin Fenix alternative that can access offline Google Maps, while packing in regular smartwatch functionality.
This includes activity tracking for 70+ sports including running, swimming, and hiking. All this is accessible on the Suunto app, while being compatible with apps such as Strava or Training Peaks.
Suunto is accepting pre-orders for $499 and ships on January 31.
-
Rowers rejoice
Ergatta Digital Rower: Competitive rowing practice at home
-
Ergatta's Digital Rower features a 17.3-inch monitor paired to a resistance-based rowing mechanism found in similar equipment.
Instead of live video tutorials, Ergatta uses game-based exercises. These include interval and race workouts, or open-row sessions.
The product can fold to fit into a closet and is made of real cherry wood. Ergatta is accepting pre-orders at $1,799 and ships the Digital Rower in March.