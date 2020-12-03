Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Chinese tech giant ZTE has launched the Blade V2021 5G model in its home country. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera unit, and a 4,000mAh battery. It will go on sale in China starting today. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ZTE Blade V2021 5G: At a glance

The ZTE Blade V2021 5G features a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Space Gray, Fantasy Blue, and Space Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Blade V2021 5G has a triple rear camera module that includes a 48MP (f/1.79) main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Blade V2021 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MiFavor 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery. In the terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?