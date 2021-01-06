ZTE has launched a new Sunset Yellow variant of the Axon 20 5G in the global markets. It is basically a rebranded Extreme Edition model, which was announced in China last month. Priced at $449, the Axon 20 5G Sunset Yellow has a vegan leather back panel and packs 12GB of RAM. However, specifications-wise, it is the same as the standard model.

Design and display ZTE Axon 20 5G Sunset Yellow: At a glance

The ZTE Axon 20 5G Sunset Yellow features a bezel-less uninterrupted display with an integrated selfie camera and a built-in fingerprint reader. On the rear, there is a rectangular quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Axon 20 5G Sunset Yellow sports a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) under-screen camera.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Axon 20 5G Sunset Yellow draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MiFavor 10.5 and packs a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?