Vivo is gearing up to add another handset to the X60 series, called the X60 Pro+. It will join the existing X60 and X60 Pro models, which were launched in China last month. In the latest development, the X60 Pro+, with model number V2056A, has been certified by 3C certification platform (via MyFixGuide) with 55W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X60 Pro+: At a glance

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to feature an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and a glass body. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens. For selfies and video calling, it will get a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 Pro+ will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?