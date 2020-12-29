Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 12:25 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO is expected to launch its budget-friendly Reno5 4G model in Indonesia on January 12, according to a fresh tip-off (via Gizmochina).
Going by the leaks and rumors, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,310mAh battery.
To recall, the 5G-ready Reno5 series was unveiled in China earlier this month.
The OPPO Reno5 4G is likely to feature a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module.
The handset is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a built-in fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The OPPO Reno5 4G will reportedly offer a quad rear camera system including a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house a 44MP selfie snapper.
The OPPO Reno5 4G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there are no details about the pricing and availability of the OPPO Reno5 4G. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it will be priced at around Rs. 20,000.
