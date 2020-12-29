OPPO is expected to launch its budget-friendly Reno5 4G model in Indonesia on January 12, according to a fresh tip-off (via Gizmochina). Going by the leaks and rumors, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,310mAh battery. To recall, the 5G-ready Reno5 series was unveiled in China earlier this month.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 4G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 4G is likely to feature a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a built-in fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 4G will reportedly offer a quad rear camera system including a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house a 44MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 4G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?