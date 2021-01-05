Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 9T in the global markets on January 8, the company has confirmed. It will reportedly arrive as a slightly tweaked version of Redmi Note 9 5G, which was launched in China last November. As for the highlights, the Redmi Note 9T will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, a 90Hz screen, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display Redmi Note 9T: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9T will have a punch-hole design, a prominent bezel at the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a circular-shaped triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will likely come in Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9T will sport a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there will be a 13MP (f/2.3) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9T will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?