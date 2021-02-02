-
Xiaomi sells Rs. 400 crore-worth Mi 10i 5G since launchLast updated on Feb 02, 2021, 07:36 pm
-
Three weeks after its launch, Xiaomi's Mi 10i 5G has managed record-breaking sales worth Rs. 400 crore in India. The numbers are based on the company's internal data, which includes figures from online (Mi.com and Amazon.in) as well as offline sales channels.
To recall, the handset had managed to sell Rs. 200 crore-worth of units in the first sale.
-
-
Design and display
Recalling the Mi 10i 5G
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 10i 5G features a punch-hole display with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in three color options.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Mi 10i 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Mi 10i 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the pocket-pinch?
-
The Mi 10i costs Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB version.