Three weeks after its launch, Xiaomi's Mi 10i 5G has managed record-breaking sales worth Rs. 400 crore in India. The numbers are based on the company's internal data, which includes figures from online (Mi.com and Amazon.in) as well as offline sales channels. To recall, the handset had managed to sell Rs. 200 crore-worth of units in the first sale.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 10i 5G features a punch-hole display with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in three color options.

The Mi 10i 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

The Mi 10i 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

