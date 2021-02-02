Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy M62 smartphone in the coming months. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted on the NBTC certification site (via Pricebaba), hinting at its imminent launch. Previously, the M62 was found listed on platforms like Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, Geekbench, and FCC, revealing some of its key specifications. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M62: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy M62 will feature a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy M62 will sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP depth shooter. On the front, it will pack a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy M62 will be fueled by an Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will likely run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?