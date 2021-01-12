Ahead of the launch of S21 series, Samsung has reduced the prices of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra smartphones in India by up to Rs. 16,000. With this price-revision, the line-up now starts at Rs. 49,999 and goes up to Rs. 76,999. Reportedly, the price-cut is currently applicable only to the offline markets and is likely to remain available till January 31.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 series: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint reader, and an IP68-rated build quality. The handsets bear a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and a 6.9-inch screen, respectively. They feature a Dynamic AMOLED panel, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling experience and fluidic animations.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S20 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. Up front, it offers a 40MP shooter. The S20 and S20+ sport a similar arrangement but with a 12MP primary camera and a 64MP telephoto lens (no depth sensor on S20). For selfies, they pack a 10MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S20 line-up draws power from a Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage. The S20 Ultra, S20+, and S20 house 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for up to 45W fast charging, wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging.

Information What are the new prices?