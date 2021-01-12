-
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra receive a price-cutLast updated on Jan 12, 2021, 12:35 am
-
Ahead of the launch of S21 series, Samsung has reduced the prices of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra smartphones in India by up to Rs. 16,000. With this price-revision, the line-up now starts at Rs. 49,999 and goes up to Rs. 76,999.
Reportedly, the price-cut is currently applicable only to the offline markets and is likely to remain available till January 31.
-
-
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy S20 series: At a glance
-
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint reader, and an IP68-rated build quality.
The handsets bear a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and a 6.9-inch screen, respectively. They feature a Dynamic AMOLED panel, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling experience and fluidic animations.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The S20 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. Up front, it offers a 40MP shooter.
The S20 and S20+ sport a similar arrangement but with a 12MP primary camera and a 64MP telephoto lens (no depth sensor on S20). For selfies, they pack a 10MP snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Samsung Galaxy S20 line-up draws power from a Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage.
The S20 Ultra, S20+, and S20 house 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for up to 45W fast charging, wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging.
-
Information
What are the new prices?
-
Following the latest price-cut, the S20 and S20+ models cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 56,999, respectively, for their solo 8GB/128GB versions. Meanwhile, the S20 Ultra now starts at Rs. 76,999 for the base 8GB/128GB configuration.