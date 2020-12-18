As an addition to its portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones, Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy A32 5G model in early-2021. The handset was recently spotted on the FCC certification site and now, it has appeared on Geekbench. As per the listing, the Galaxy A32 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is replicated when it comes to single-core results. The faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did Samsung Galaxy A32 5G score on Geekbench?

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-A326B. The listing, which was uploaded on December 18, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 478 and a multi-core score of 1,595.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: At a glance

As per the leaked renders, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, a glossy plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera system. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 268ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are unclear as of now. For selfies, it will have a single front-facing camera but its specifications are unknown.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?